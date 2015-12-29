-
Major Rigosso
A military officer loyal to Otua Blank of Quarzite, Major Rigosso was tasked with overseeing the safe delivery of a precious cargo to his lordship during the Clone Wars. Due to the inhospitable atmospheric pressure on the surface of Quarzite, the Belugan and Kage people lived in subterranean passages beneath the planet's crust. Transit and transportation for Blank's people was provided by a series of subtram lines, which were frequently raided by Kage Warriors. To best protect Blank's delivery, Rigosso hired a team of elite bounty hunters to accompany him and the cargo.
