No one is quite sure of the origins of the mysterious natives of Lotho Minor, the Junkers. The planet's role as a galactic dumping ground has not encouraged any deep exploration of Junker culture or biology, nor has their violent territoriality. They appear to be a strange hybrid of organic life and mechanical debris. The Junkers live off the scrap found on the planet's surface, augmenting their strange and twisted bodies with cybernetic enhancements. They have lived on Lotho Minor for so long that it is impossible to tell where their bodies end and where the refuse begins.
