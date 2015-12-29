-
Fire-breather
Lotho Minor has, for time immemorial, been an industrial dumping ground for neighboring worlds. Cargo ships routinely drop holds of refuse onto the planet, caring little as to what would become of it. Immense droids programmed long ago to incinerate the garbage continue to labor amid the mountains of refuse, filling their enormous jaws with scrap and burning it with the flames of their infernal gullets. Those unfortunate to live on Lotho Minor know not of the origins of these crane monsters. The mindless mechanicals are simply known as the fire-breathers.
Appearances
Locations
Dimensions
Height: 34.35m