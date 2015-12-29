-
Clone Trooper Kix
Kix served as a medic in the 501st Legion of clone troopers. He is equipped with medpacs and other first aid equipment to help tend to his fellow squadmates in the thick of battle. Though Kix is dedicated to preserving the life of his fellow brothers, he has no qualms about fighting the enemy. Stencilled across his head is the phrase, "a good droid is a dead one" as testament to his mettle.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.83m
Vehicles
Weapons