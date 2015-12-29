-
General Rieekan
A battle-weary veteran of the Clone Wars, Carlist Rieekan served the Alliance in its struggle against the Empire, commanding rebel forces on Hoth. Rieekan was a native of Alderaan, and the destruction of his homeworld haunted him. After Han Solo and Chewbacca discovered an Imperial probe droid on Hoth, Rieekan ordered an immediate evacuation of Echo Base. The decision wasn’t popular – rebel personnel had barely completed the grueling work of establishing the base -- but Rieekan’s caution prevented the Battle of Hoth from being a total rout, and so helped save the Alliance.
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.8m
species
Human
Weapons