Garven Dreis
A native of the planet Virujansi, Garven “Dave” Dreis flew in the Battle of Yavin as Red Leader. After witnessing the death of his friend Pops Krail and the pilots of Gold Squadron at the hands of Darth Vader, Dreis began his own run at the Death Star’s thermal exhaust port, with Luke Skywalker keeping another group of Red Squadron pilots back in case the attempt failed. Dreis survived long enough to fire his proton torpedoes at the battle station’s exhaust port, but his shot impacted on the surface instead of entering the port. Vader then gunned Red Leader down.
Male
