Decommissioned ships from all over the galaxy are brought to the inhospitable world of Bracca in the Mid Rim to be salvaged, the components sold by the Scrapper Guild to the Empire and used to construct new weapons of war. In the time of the Clone Wars, the planet’s industrial base and close proximity to hyperspace lanes ensured it was the site of several fierce battles as both sides vied for the strategically important world. After the fall of the Republic, the starship graveyard proves useful to rogue clones in need of valuable medical facilities found inside rusted and retired Jedi Cruisers. Former Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis also worked in secret here as a scrapper before he was exposed and forced to flee.