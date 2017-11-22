Databank: Games + Interactive
Admiral Garrick Versio
An accomplished naval officer who brought his home world of Vardos under Imperial control, Garrick Versio was reassigned and promoted to Admiral following the destruction of the Death Star over Yavin 4. Garrick formed Inferno Squad to ensure nothing of the sort would happen again. Loyalty to the Empire is Admiral Versio’s first priority.
Agent Del Meeko
A versatile veteran of the Galactic Empire, Del Meeko witnessed the fall of the Jedi Order on Coruscant as a young boy. Del was so effective as a stormtrooper that he was chosen to serve as a shoretrooper on Scarif and eventually as chief engineer aboard a Star Destroyer. Del’s versatility was rewarded with recruitment into Inferno Squad, where he plays numerous roles: scout, sniper, pilot, intelligence officer, and whatever else Commander Iden Versio needs from him.
Agent Gideon Hask
An orphan from Kuat, Gideon Hask found a family with the Empire. Having honed his combat skills from a young age, he was selected by Admiral Garrick Versio to join the special forces unit Inferno Squad. His bravery and dedication to the Empire are matched only by his disdain for those who would stand in its way.
Ardo Barodai
Vanguard Squadron’s intelligence chief, Ardo Barodai, lived on Mon Cala during its Imperial occupation. He played the foolish alien - often as a bartender - to eavesdrop on careless Imperial officers and pass intelligence along to the Rebellion. Now serving the New Republic, Ardo keeps up his kindly, rumpled persona. Few suspect that underneath lies the mind of a skilled strategist and spymaster.
Ashiga Clan
The Ashiga Clan is a reclusive crime syndicate that rose in power and influence over generations. Composed of a hive of Melitto who had arrived on Kijimi during the High Republic era, the clan claimed a Dai Bendu monastery as their stronghold. The city district around the monastery, marked by a striking statue of Queen Ashiga, is fully controlled by the syndicate.
BD-1
A companion droid designed to assist operations in remote or dangerous locations across the galaxy, BD-1 has an almost disturbing enthusiasm for data collection and little regard for self-preservation. Like other BD units, this droid was programmed to be the ideal assistant to a researcher or explorer operating alone in the field with its ability to traverse all types of terrain.
Bogano
A remote planet located in the Outer Rim, Bogano remains a largely unexplored world due to the fact that it’s missing from most modern maps. With a surface dominated by vast mesas and sprawling wetlands, it is said the world was once the home of a quixotic Jedi Master and holds many as yet undiscovered secrets.
Bracca
Decommissioned ships from all over the galaxy are brought to the inhospitable world of Bracca in the Mid Rim to be salvaged, the components sold by the Scrapper Guild to the Empire and used to construct new weapons of war. In the time of the Clone Wars, the planet’s industrial base and close proximity to hyperspace lanes ensured it was the site of several fierce battles as both sides vied for the strategically important world. After the fall of the Republic, the starship graveyard proves useful to rogue clones in need of valuable medical facilities found inside rusted and retired Jedi Cruisers. Former Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis also worked in secret here as a scrapper before he was exposed and forced to flee.
Cal Kestis
Cal Kestis, a survivor of Order 66, was trained by Jedi Master Jaro Tapal. After years of living on the run and fighting the Empire, Cal has grown into a fierce Jedi warrior. The Force shows Cal echoes of an object’s past through an innate ability known as psychometry. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous.