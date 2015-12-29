-
Flash Speeder
The Flash speeder is a sleek, lightweight repulsorlift vehicle used by Naboo's volunteer security force for patrolling the tranquil streets of their peaceful cities. The open-air canopy seats two soldiers. Turret-mounted on the rear spoiler is a blaster cannon. During the Trade Federation invasion of Naboo, the resistance groups organized by Captain Panaka and Queen Amidala employed Flash and Gian speeders to infiltrate the besieged city of Theed. Flash speeders continued to be used during the age of the Empire, and on worlds other than Naboo. The rebel Zeb Orrelios employed a Flash speeder to travel on Atollon, location of Chopper Base.
Affiliations
Dimensions
Length: 7.54m