ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Clone Commander Gree

    databank

    Clone Commander Gree

    Clone Commander Gree, designation 1004, led the Elite Corps of clone troopers during the Clone Wars. He saw deployments on such heated battlefronts as Kashyyyk. Gree himself wore camouflaged armor to better blend into jungle surroundings. Though a faithful commander who carried out the Jedi's orders, Gree was ultimately loyal to the Republic. When Chancellor Palpatine enacted Order 66, Gree understood it was a worst-case scenario contingency -- the Jedi had betrayed the Republic, and were therefore dangerous enemies of the state.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
  • Male
Dimensions
  • Height: 1.83m
Weapons

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved