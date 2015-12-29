-
Clone Commander Gree
Clone Commander Gree, designation 1004, led the Elite Corps of clone troopers during the Clone Wars. He saw deployments on such heated battlefronts as Kashyyyk. Gree himself wore camouflaged armor to better blend into jungle surroundings. Though a faithful commander who carried out the Jedi's orders, Gree was ultimately loyal to the Republic. When Chancellor Palpatine enacted Order 66, Gree understood it was a worst-case scenario contingency -- the Jedi had betrayed the Republic, and were therefore dangerous enemies of the state.
Male
Height: 1.83m
