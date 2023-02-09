Young Jedi Adventures Release Date, Billy Dee Williams Heads to Star Wars Celebration Europe, and More!
This week in Star Wars, we reveal the premiere date of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures on Disney+ and Disney Junior, welcome the original ol' smoothie to the guest list of Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, and get a first look at the covers for a slew of new books and comics. Plus, head writer and executive producer Jennifer Corbett and voice actor Dee Bradley Baker stop by to talk about a pivotal mid-season moment in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
