Young Jedi Adventures Release Date, Billy Dee Williams Heads to Star Wars Celebration Europe, and More!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we reveal the premiere date of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures on Disney+ and Disney Junior, welcome the original ol' smoothie to the guest list of Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, and get a first look at the covers for a slew of new books and comics. Plus, head writer and executive producer Jennifer Corbett and voice actor Dee Bradley Baker stop by to talk about a pivotal mid-season moment in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.