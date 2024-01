Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, the voice of Hype Fazon, Donald Faison, takes over as the voice of the Yoda fountain and stops by to talk about his namesake ace pilot in Star Wars Resistance. Plus, we celebrate the return of Diego Luna in a Disney+ series about Cassian Andor, Lenovo's Star Wars: Jedi Challenges joins the dark side so you can fight like Kylo Ren against Rey and Yoda, and more!