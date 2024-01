Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this installment of The Star Wars Show, we show some of the greatest movie artifacts in the offices of Lucasfilm in San Francisco, get a first look at Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi, speak with toy photographer Johnny Wu (a.k.a. @SgtBananas) about his awesome StarWars.com exclusive Star Wars: The Last Jedi Blu-ray covers, and more!