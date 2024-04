Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get an exclusive look inside Ian Doescher's upcoming book I Wish I Had a Wookiee, get excited to build two new LEGO Star Wars helmets, and fall in love with Christophe Vacher's new painting of Leia, titled "Until Our Last Breath". Plus, we travel back to 1976 when Sir Alec Guinness arrives in Tunisia to start filming Star Wars.