In this week's episode, Rob Liefeld of Deadpool fame drops by the studio to talk about his longtime love of Star Wars and its influence on his work, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of our very own Gentle Giant statue, and all the details about Solo's home release including bonus features, deleted scenes, and more!