In this installment of The Star Wars Show (which includes paid content by Electronic Arts), we play Star Wars Battlefront II in REAL LIFE with some familiar friends, go over all the big Star Wars news (including the announcement of a new trilogy and live-action TV show), get a sneak peek at Marvel's Thrawn #1, and more!