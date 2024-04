Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, the bounty hunters enter the game with Marvel's upcoming War of the Bounty Hunters, we get ready for battle with Star Wars: Hunters, and crack open Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith to learn all about the dark side. Plus, E.K. Johnston stops by to share her top 3 Padmé Amidala moments - number 2 will shock you!