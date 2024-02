Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In the third episode of Transmission: Celebration VI, Chris Gore and the team fill you in on Day 3 in Orlando. Plus: a Clone Wars red carpet recap, the world of Star Wars tattoos, a chat with Seth Green, Matt Senreich and Todd Grimes, and an exclusive one-on-one with George Lucas.