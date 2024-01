Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In the second episode of Transmission: Celebration VI, Chris Hardwick and team report from Day 2 in Orlando. Plus: Droid Builders, the As You Wish Project, Jedi training, and an exclusive talk with Dave Filoni, Matt Lanter and Dee Bradley Baker about the new season of The Clone Wars.