In this episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show Krystina catches us up with the latest High Republic events, chats with ILMxLAB on their new High Republic themed tale in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Last Call, and meet the characters from Marvel's Trail of Shadows. Plus, we meet the editors behind all of your favorite books: Mark Paniccia, Fawn Lau, and Elizabeth Schaefer.