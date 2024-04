Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get excited about Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising with a brand new excerpt, identify our favorite sounds from a galaxy far, far way with Sound Designer Ben Burtt, and buckle up for Solo: A Star Wars Story heading to Disney+. Plus, we take a trip back to 2015 when San Diego Comic-Con Hall H attendees got their first look at Star Wars: The Force Awakens.