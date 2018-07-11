Thrawn: Alliances Book Reveals, SDCC News, and Star Wars Voice Actor David W. Collins!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, we get a peek at Padme from Timothy Zahn's Thrawn: Alliances, give all the details about the newly announced Star Wars Fan Awards, and find out why Ponda Baba is one essential Aqualish to the saga. Plus, we get familiar with our very own David W. Collins and learn about his long history with Lucasfilm, antics with Sam Witwer, and what it's like to voice classic Star Wars characters.