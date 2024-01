Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, we announce The Star Wars Show LIVE! coming to Star Wars Celebration Chicago. Plus, we visit EA's Capital Games to find out how they added Darth Revan to Galaxy of Heroes, talk details about the upcoming audio original from Cavan Scott entitled, Star Wars Dooku: Jedi Lost, and Andi sits down with voice actor, Phil LaMarr.