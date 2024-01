Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, the copy machine ghost returns to haunt Chopper and the rest of the crew, but special guest Aaron Goodwin of Ghost Adventures is on the case. Plus, we have news on Star Wars Fan Awards 2018, Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series, General Grievous in Battlefront II, Lego: Star Wars: All Stars, and more!