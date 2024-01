Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on a very special episode of The Star Wars Show, we announce the winners of the Star Wars Fan Awards 2018 with a glitter-encrusted, gold-plated, streamer-covered extravaganza featuring your hosts Andi and Anthony, special presenters including Chopper and Kevin the Ewok, and most importantly YOU, the fans, and your award-winning videos, photos, and visual art.