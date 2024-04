Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we discover a brand new Mando Mystery sneak peek from next week's Mando Mondays release, get excited for the Star Wars Celebration online store opening, and fall in love with frog ladies in the latest episode of The Mandalorian. Plus, we tune in to Industrial Light & Magic: Creating the Impossible that debuted back in 2010.