This week in Star Wars, we page through Katie Cook's upcoming release The Star Wars Book of Monsters, Ooze, and Slime and get an exclusive look at how she draws Jabba the Hutt, announce the winners of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Contest, and celebrate the Star Wars Insider's 200th issue.