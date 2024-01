Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In a special interview, Ashley Eckstein, voice of fan favorite Ahsoka Tano, discusses the evolution of her character since her introduction in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Dave Filoni, executive producer of Star Wars Rebels, hints at the possibility of a confrontation between Ahsoka and her former Master in Season Two of the hit animated series!