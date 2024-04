Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week, in Star Wars we announce The Mandalorian Season Two virtual red carpet premiere event, find out what scares the Jedi in a new look from The High Republic, and learn about Padawan Ady Sun'Zee from the upcoming Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge story "Temple of Darkness." Plus, we jump back to 2002 when Star Wars: Attack of the Clones returned to theaters bigger and better than ever.