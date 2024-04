Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we celebrate The Mandalorian's Emmy wins and check out the brand new Season Two trailer, and make plans to be reunited with two old friends—Yoda and C-3PO!—in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge. Plus, we take a look back to 1977 when The Making of Star Wars premiered on the ABC Television Network.