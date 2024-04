Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week, in Star Wars we get ready for season two of The Mandalorian with a brand new teaser and we check out Seezelslak's bar and get attacked by some Kowakian-monkey lizards in the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge gameplay trailer. Plus, we celebrate the birth of icon Carrie Fisher.