This week, in Star Wars we take a look at The Mandalorian Season Two character posters, including the Child being adorable and get ready to celebrate Life Day with the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. Plus, we tune in to Star Wars Rebels episode Droids in Distress made its television debut in 2014.