This week, Kristin Baver delves into The Legends of Luke Skywalker, part of the Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi series, with panelists Jenny Ely, Cavan Scott, and Christopher Sean. Plus, Kristin asks author Ken Liu your questions about the book.