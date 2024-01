Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this installment of The Star Wars Show (which includes paid content by Sphero), we run down all of Entertainment Weekly's new Star Wars: The Last Jedi images and reveals, debut the cover of Timothy Zahn's highly-anticipated Thrawn: Alliances novel, talk with ILMxLAB about the Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire VR experience, and more!