In this installment of The Star Wars Show, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson catches up with Hamilton and Grease Live! director Thomas Kail at Skywalker Ranch, we talk to foley artist Jana Vance about creating sounds for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, announce some Star Wars mobile game news, and more!