In this installment of The Star Wars Show, we recap all the Star Wars: The Last Jedi home video releases, go through the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story books and comics, talk to Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren) about the final episodes of Star Wars Rebels, check out ALL THE STAR WARS TOYS at Toy Fair 2018, and more!