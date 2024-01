Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show, we travel to New York Comic Con to meet with all nine authors of Phase II and uncover some fresh exclusive reveals. Plus, Kristin Baver sits down with Robert Simpson, Kelsey Sharpe, and Phil Szostak to chat about entering this new phase of High Republic storytelling.