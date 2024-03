Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this special episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show, Krystina celebrates the one-year anniversary of The High Republic with special guests, all five original High Republic authors, and the announcement of the Bring Home the Bounty: Galactic Starcruiser Sweepstakes winner. Plus, we get the exciting details of the upcoming Phase II of The High Republic, Quest of the Jedi.