This week in Star Wars, we crack open the pages of Claudia Gray's upcoming novel Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star and take a look at the newest gameplay trailer from Star Wars: Hunters. Plus, we get ready for The Book of Boba Fett coming to Disney+ by looking back at the journey of Fennec Shand.