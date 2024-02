Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we are on the edge of our seat for Part IV of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series streaming exclusively on Disney+, take a look at Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in the pages of Marvel's Obi-Wan #2 and Darth Vader #24, and check out the Father's Day gift guide on StarWars.com. Plus, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Hayden Christensen stop in to talk about bringing Vader into the brand new series.