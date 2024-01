Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get a look at season 2 of The Bad Batch, crack open the upcoming issue of Star Wars Insider for some High Republic goodness, and pack a snacky snack for the return of the Mandalorian and Grogu in season 3 of The Mandalorian coming to Disney+ on March 1, 2023. Plus, Andor's composer Nicholas Britell stops by to talk creating the music and sounds of the series.