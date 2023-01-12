The Bad Batch Returns, The Battle of Jedha, and More!
This week in Star Wars, Clone Force 99 is back in action with Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and we add the audio drama The Battle of Jedha by George Mann to our Star Wars: The High Republic collection for Phase II. Plus, executive producer/head writer Jennifer Corbett and executive producer/supervising director Brad Rau stop by to discuss the first three episodes of The Bad Batch, now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Browse Videos
All
All