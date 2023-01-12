The Bad Batch Returns, The Battle of Jedha, and More!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, Clone Force 99 is back in action with Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and we add the audio drama The Battle of Jedha by George Mann to our Star Wars: The High Republic collection for Phase II. Plus, executive producer/head writer Jennifer Corbett and executive producer/supervising director Brad Rau stop by to discuss the first three episodes of The Bad Batch, now streaming exclusively on Disney+.