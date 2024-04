Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get an exclusive first look outside the window of Hyperspace Lounge on Disney Cruise Line's Wish, check out Rey's brand new lightsaber for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, and we learn more about Chancellor Lina Soh's Republic Fair. Plus, we ask Star Wars: The Bad Batch head writer Jennifer Corbett and supervising director Brad Rau who their favorite Clone Force 99 member is.