This week in Star Wars, we celebrate 5 years of Solo: A Star Wars Story with Marvel Comics, meet the characters of Young Jedi Adventures in the newly released shorts on Star Wars Kids, and get teary eyed from the season finale episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Plus, Ahmed Best stops by to talk Jedi Kelleren Beq and his return to Star Wars.