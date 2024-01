Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we take a look at the new poster art for Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, make our Star Wars plans for New York Comic Con, and get hit with the Moth Madness in episode four of Andor streaming now on Disney+. Plus, Genevieve O'Reilly stops by to talk about stepping back into the role of Mon Mothma.