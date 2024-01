Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we celebrate the premiere of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, check out the key art for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, and report on episode 7 of Andor streaming now on Disney+. Plus, the luminous Fiona Shaw stops by to chat about her role as Maarva Andor.