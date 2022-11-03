Tales from the Rancor Pit, Andor's Kyle Soller and Denise Gough Report in, and More!
This week in Star Wars, we continue the Halloween spirit with a look into Tales from the Rancor Pit with a StarWars.com interview with author Cavan Scott and the artists, journey into Phase II of The High Republic with George Mann's Quest for the Hidden City, and take a deep dive into episode 8 of Andor, "Narkina 5," streaming now on Disney+. Plus, the Empire arrives as Kyle Soller and Denise Gough stop by to talk about their character's motivations.
