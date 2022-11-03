Tales from the Rancor Pit, Andor's Kyle Soller and Denise Gough Report in, and More!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we continue the Halloween spirit with a look into Tales from the Rancor Pit with a StarWars.com interview with author Cavan Scott and the artists, journey into Phase II of The High Republic with George Mann's Quest for the Hidden City, and take a deep dive into episode 8 of Andor, "Narkina 5," streaming now on Disney+. Plus, the Empire arrives as Kyle Soller and Denise Gough stop by to talk about their character's motivations.