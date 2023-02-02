Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Announce, Mandalorian Season 3 New Look, and More!
This week in Star Wars, we find out about the nine new shorts coming from Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, celebrate The Mandalorian Season 3 being less than a month away with new art and featurette, and add more names to the celebrity guest list for Star Wars Celebration Europe. Plus, Star Wars: The Bad Batch head writer and executive producer Jennifer Corbett stops in to talk about the return of Gungi.
