This week in Star Wars, we check out the exciting two-minute sneak peek of Star Wars: Visions, get ready to celebrate Life Day with Marvel, and say goodbye to Omega and Clone Force 99 in Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+. Plus, we chat with supervising director Brad Rau and head writer Jennifer Corbett on the loss of Kamino and what we can look forward to in Season 2.