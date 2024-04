Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we congratulate The Mandalorian on a Golden Globe nomination for Best TV Drama, celebrate Lucasfilm's 50th anniversary with new releases from Hasbro Pulse's Fan First Friday, and get an exclusive peek at the covers for IDW's The High Republic Adventures issue #2. Plus, we share your responses for what Star Wars is making you smile.