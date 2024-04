Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get an exclusive look at some brand new characters and concept art from the Star Wars: The High Republic publishing program, grab some snacks for Comic-Con@Home's Star Wars panels at home, and take a closer look at some new concept art from ILMxLAB's Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge. Plus, we take a trip back to 1978 when Star Wars was re-released in theaters with a new line of dialogue from C-3PO.